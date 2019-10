Not wanting to seem partial to cats, the very funny Ze Frank (previously) hilariously talks through what normally obedient dogs might say when seeking assistance in understanding exactly what motivates them to do the things they do, particularly in service to their humans.

I want to be the Alpha it’s not fair and it doesn’t make sense. Look at these tiny teeth you should see him trying to open a bag of chips and somehow he’s on top. So I said fine, I’ll learn how to skateboard.