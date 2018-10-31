Laughing Squid

Two Adorable Goldendoodle Dogs Dress Up as Matching Ghosts to Go Trick or Treating for Halloween

by at on

Fabbe and Nisse are two absolutely adorable Goldendoodle brothers who seem to do everything together, made no exception when it came to Halloween. This doggie duo dressed as matching ghosts and knocked on at least one door, where they were given some yummy treats. Their humans told ViralHog that the brothers really cleaned up in the treat department.

These two are trick-or-treating as ghosts in Stockholm’s suburbs to get candy at Halloween. They got so many treats they could hardly walk.

via ViralHog



