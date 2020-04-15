Dog With Amputated Front Legs Enjoys a Great Life Sitting Upright Like a Human and Hopping Like a Bunny

A beautiful rescued poodle mix named Cora Rose had both of her front paws amputated due to injury. Yet, the lack of the appendages hasn’t stopped Cora Rose from enjoying a great life, as she can sit upright like a human and hop like a bunny. Cora Rose even has a wheelchair to use when she needs to.
Cora Rose lives in Bear Valley Springs, California with her beloved humans Heather Skow and Zach Skow, founder of Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, who both encourage and love her for who she is.
Double amputee! Marley Mutts saved me, now I’m here to make your day!