Thirsty Boxer Hilariously Tries to Drink From Garden Hose Spray While Sitting Behind a Glass Window

A goofy boxer named Zara who was sitting in the window watching her human work in the garden. Every time the garden hose spray was directed at the window where she was sitting, the thirsty dog hilariously tried to take a drink. Her human stated that it gets very messy when Zara is allowed to play in water, so this was the best comprise for both of them.

