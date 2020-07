Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A helpful little golden retriever named Peep took her friend Topper the mini horse out for nice walk down a country road on a bright sunny day. Peep confidently held the blue leash in her mouth as she expertly guided Topper and Topper managed to keep up with a rather energetic Peep.

Peep and Topper out for a trot.

A couple of days later, the two animals were scampering side-by-side, each doing their own thing. When they were done, Peep helped Trotter up a ramp to the porch.