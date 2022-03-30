Dog Shows New Puppy How to Use the Doggie Door

When a tiny puppy named Willow was scratching at the back door to come into the house, her new older canine sister Blue patiently showed her to the doggie door where they both could go in and out as they pleased. Their humans had been trying to teach Willow how to do this, but Blue knew the best way to teach was by showing.

One morning we were teaching our new puppy Willow how to use the doggie door. With little success, then big sister Blue stepped in and just showed her the way in. Blue stayed outside and made sure her little sister made it in.