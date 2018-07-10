Stubborn Dog Hilariously Refuses to Vacate a Rear Facing Infant Car Seat He Erroneously Thinks Is His

While an adorably stubborn boxer pup named Nacho Cilantro was running errands with his human, he decided that he preferred to ride in the rear facing infant car seat, the one that’s usually reserved for his human brother. Upon seeing that Nacho had claimed the seat as his own, his human Jillian Harris tried to convince him to vacate immediately, but without much luck.

