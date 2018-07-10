Laughing Squid

Stubborn Dog Hilariously Refuses to Vacate a Rear Facing Infant Car Seat He Erroneously Thinks Is His

While an adorably stubborn boxer pup named Nacho Cilantro was running errands with his human, he decided that he preferred to ride in the rear facing infant car seat, the one that’s usually reserved for his human brother. Upon seeing that Nacho had claimed the seat as his own, his human Jillian Harris tried to convince him to vacate immediately, but without much luck.

The other day I took Nacho with me to run some errands and he decided the best place for him to sit was in Leo’s car seat … and he didn’t want to move! Proof that this guy really does think he’s a human!!

