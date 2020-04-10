Laughing Squid

Dog Plays Lethargic Game of Fetch With Her Human

A beautiful golden retriever named Napa who lives in Chicago played a lethargic game of fetch with her beloved human while they both lay on the floor. The man was in no rush to send the ball over to Napa nor was Napa in any hurry to return the said ball. Both seemed very happy with the game, nonetheless.

I taught dada how to play my favorite ball game

Napa is more than happy to play this lazy game by herself, although she really misses going to the park.

It’s day 20. Park is still closed. This one ballie is all I have left.


