Dog Photographer William Wegman Opens Up About the Beloved Weimaraners Featured in His Photos

Great Big Story had the opportunity to visit with legendary “dog photographer” William Wegman in his New York City studio where he spoke about his iconic portraits, his amazing career and of course Flo and Topper, the latest pair of his beloved Weimaraner muses. Over the years, Wegman has really honed his craft of making the absurd seem real and the real seem absurd, but always with dogs.

His work is at measures droll and enchanting, evoking awe in audiences around the world. And, his pups have had their share of the limelight, making appearances on everything from “Saturday Night Live” and “Sesame Street,” to movies and galleries worldwide.

via Vimeo Staff Picks