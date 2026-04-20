Little Rescued Dog Insists on Going to the Store Every Day for a New Rubber Bone

A little rescued dog named Doris is so unbelievably cute that, when she’s out on a daily walk with her human Julie, she insists on going to her favorite stores to pick out a new toy. According to Julie, Doris will always pick the same thing – a colorful rubber bone.

So, when we take her for her walks, it’s never a question if we’ll go to her store. The question is which of her favorite stores will we go to? …She slows down and she looks at the shelves. Ultimately, she wants the same bone every single time.

While this may seem excessive, Julie is more than happy to do it for her beloved dog, whom she loves to spoil.

Doris is genuinely the greatest thing that has happened in our lives. She brings us so much joy. I get emotional thinking about the fact that she is a rescue. She used to be a stray dog, and we want to give her the best life we possibly can. Seeing how happy she is when she gets her bone makes it all worth it.