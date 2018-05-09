A Little Dog’s Pointy Ears Betray Her Clever Hiding Spot Behind a Flowerpot Near the Driveway

In Spring 2017, a reluctant little dog named Tasha who lives in Rossford, Ohio, really didn’t want to come inside when her human repeatedly called for her, so she ducked behind a terra cotta flowerpot near the driveway. Unfortunately for Tasha however, her pointy little ears betrayed her clever hiding place whenever she’d rise up to check to see if her human had gone away.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.