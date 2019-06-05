Laughing Squid

Street Artist Incorporates His Matching Little Brown Dog Into His Living Bronze Statue Routine

Yorge Luís Ruiz, a young street artist who lives in Fortaleza, Brazil, incorporates his beloved little dog Jaspe into his living bronze statue routine. Not only does Jaspe match Ruiz’s copper-colored costume but she instinctively freezes into place during a performance. Passersby are constantly amazed by the intuitive interaction between man and dog whenever they come across the two.

via Oddity Central





