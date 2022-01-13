A Dog Face Peering Over Rooftop Turns Out to Be a Cat

When Carolina Muylaert and Vasconcelos Correa were out with their family they saw what looked like the face of a dog peering above a Rio de Janeiro rooftop. When they made a noise that caused the animal to move, they saw that it was actually a cat. The mistake is very understandable as the unusual markings on the cat’s back look just like that of a yellow lab

We found the cat in the video by chance from our balcony. When my girlfriend saw it, she asked, “is that a dog on the roof?” Her mother said it was a cat. We couldn’t believe it.

via Born in Space