An adorable Wheaton terrier named Bella Rose in who lives in Kentucky with her beloved humans excitedly stood on her hind legs in front of the television to watch horse racing. As the gate released and the horses began exiting, Bella Rose began giddily jumping up and down in absolute joy.

