Helpful Dog Delivers Groceries to Quarantined Neighbor

A sweet golden retriever named Sunny who lives in Manitou Springs, Colorado became an essential employee to his neighbor Renee Hellman. Hellman is immunocompromised and must stay home in order to avoid virus infection. Sunny’s human Karen Eveleth sends the helpful dog over to Hellman’s house to retrieve a list of necessary groceries. Eveleth shops for the groceries and when they get home, Sunny delivers them straight to Hellman.

Hellman enjoys the visits from Sunny as much as the groceries themselves.