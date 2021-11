Dog Inside of a Car Adorably Chases the Water Jet That Is Being Used to Wash His Human’s Car

As it’s my birthday I’ve been out for a very special birthday treat ….. the dog car was started for the first time in 10 months and we’ve been for a wash ? pic.twitter.com/SjhghlAtz5 — Bertie Lakeland (@bertie_lakeland) February 29, 2020

A Lakeland terrier named Bertie quite adorably ran around inside of a car chasing the water jet his human was using to wash their car. Bertie excitedly jumped from the front seat to the back seat trying to keep pace with the hoses. This event was a birthday treat for the sweet boy who was having such a wonderful time.

via Everlasting Blort