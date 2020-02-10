Dogs Show Off Impressive Barkour Skills Running Up Tree and Jumping to Capture Ball Hanging From Branch

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Showing off their impressive barkour skills, a pair of extremely nimble Malinois took turns quickly running up the side of a tree and then jumping to capture bright yellow ballow hanging from a branch.