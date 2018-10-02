The First Eleven Doctor Whos Work Together to Save the Twelfth From a Solar Flare in ‘Doctor Puppet’ Finale

In “The Twelfth Planet“, the final episode of Alisa Stern‘s wonderful stop-motion Doctor Who puppet series “Doctor Puppet“, the twelfth iteration of The Doctor (Peter Capaldi), alone on a littered planet, finds himself at the mercy of a perfectly aligned solar flare that causes a crack in the universe. As the crack grows wider, many of his belongings, including the TARDIS, disappear to the other side. He then realizes that he can send a message back to a previous iteration of himself to help him out of this mess. True to form, each of the Doctors that preceded him easily jump in to help without any questions asked.
The Doctor Puppet Finale is done at last!
Watch it now on YouTube >> https://t.co/HeffCEIVH5 pic.twitter.com/hBekbXhzo0
— Alisa Stern ? NYCC (@TheDoctorPuppet) October 2, 2018