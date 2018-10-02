Laughing Squid

The First Eleven Doctor Whos Work Together to Save the Twelfth From a Solar Flare in 'Doctor Puppet' Finale

In “The Twelfth Planet“, the final episode of Alisa Stern‘s wonderful stop-motion Doctor Who puppet series “Doctor Puppet“, the twelfth iteration of The Doctor (Peter Capaldi), alone on a littered planet, finds himself at the mercy of a perfectly aligned solar flare that causes a crack in the universe. As the crack grows wider, many of his belongings, including the TARDIS, disappear to the other side. He then realizes that he can send a message back to a previous iteration of himself to help him out of this mess. True to form, each of the Doctors that preceded him easily jump in to help without any questions asked.

