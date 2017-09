Argyroneta aquatica the Diving Bell Spider it the UK’s only fully aquatic species of spider. They are rarely seen but are amazing creatures. This film explores how they hunt and live underwater.

Team Candiru , a British production company focusing on natural history, captured wonderful footage of the rare and remarkable diving bell spider as she was spinning her web underwater and occasionally going back up to the surface for a little air.

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!