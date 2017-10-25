Laughing Squid

Simon’s Cat Logic Dispels the Myth That Black Cats Cause Bad Luck

Just ahead of National Black Cat Day on October 27 and Halloween, animator Simon Toland and animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow of the adorably animated advice series “Simons Cat Logic“, do their best to dispel the myth black cats cause bad luck and instead explain why it’s so difficult for black cats to get adopted, despite the fact that they are just as wonderful as any other cat of any other color.

Black and black-and-white cats account for over half of all the cats in cat protective care. They often take longer to re-home and often overlooked for the brighter colored cats such as tabbies and gingers. Our theory is that when people come to visit, their eyes are naturally drawn towards brighter colored cats.


