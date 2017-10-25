Simon’s Cat Logic Dispels the Myth That Black Cats Cause Bad Luck

Black and black-and-white cats account for over half of all the cats in cat protective care. They often take longer to re-home and often overlooked for the brighter colored cats such as tabbies and gingers. Our theory is that when people come to visit, their eyes are naturally drawn towards brighter colored cats.

