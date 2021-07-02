A Fantastic Supercut of Disney Characters Singing in the Native Language of Their Origin Stories

Canadian Disney fan Gregoth put together a fantastic supercut that features 76 popular Disney characters singing in the native languages of their respective origin stories. Included are the characters of Cinderella singing in French, the characters of Aladdin singing in Arabic, the characters of The Lion King singing in Zulu, the characters of Anastasia singing in Russian, the characters of The Jungle Book singing in Hindi, and the characters of Mulan singing in Mandarin Chinese.