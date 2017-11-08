An Extremely Photogenic Disabled Cat Who Can Roll His Tongue While Posing Elegantly for Pictures

A lot of people assume that the only proper way for Rexie and other cats in a similar condition to walk is using a wheelchair. But in fact, it’s the other way round. Unlike dogs and a number of other animals, paralysed cats do not need a wheelchair to move around better and have a good quality of life. Most cats do feel better living as they are, without any additional object that we think might help them. Two-legged cats by no means are different from the normal ones, except for being slower and clumsier at times and having no ability to jump. But they do perfectly fine with those two legs they have.

An extremely photogenic cat named Rexie has a unique ability to roll his tongue and will often do so while modeling handmade kitty apparel for his human’s camera. Rexie was born without the use of his back legs, but that doesn’t stop him from living the good life, either with or without his pink wheelchair .

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!