A Colorfully Animated Music Video for a 3 Year Old Girl’s Heartbreaking Song About Dinosaurs in Love

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fenn Rosenthal, the almost four year old daughter of musician Tom Rosenthal, wrote an original song entitled “Dinosaurs In Love”. Her father was so proud that he recorded her singing the song while he played piano.

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. ???? pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

Filmmakers Hannah Jacobs, Anna Ginsburg, and Katy Wang created a spot-on, almost heartbreaking animation for the song in just 24 hours.

Official video for the wonderful song by Fenn Rosenthal. Made in only 24 hours using 2D frame by frame animation.

The song has become so popular that Jimmy Fallon and The Roots did their own version of the song.

via Vimeo Staff Picks