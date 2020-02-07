A Colorfully Animated Music Video for a 3 Year Old Girl’s Heartbreaking Song About Dinosaurs in Love

Fenn Rosenthal, the almost four year old daughter of musician Tom Rosenthal, wrote an original song entitled “Dinosaurs In Love”. Her father was so proud that he recorded her singing the song while he played piano.
Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. ???? pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP
— Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020
Filmmakers Hannah Jacobs, Anna Ginsburg, and Katy Wang created a spot-on, almost heartbreaking animation for the song in just 24 hours.
Official video for the wonderful song by Fenn Rosenthal. Made in only 24 hours using 2D frame by frame animation.
The song has become so popular that Jimmy Fallon and The Roots did their own version of the song.