Digital Foosball Table That Features Analog Interactivity

In 2017, the German multimedia company Realtime Department debuted an amazing digital foosball table that incorporates traditional tabletop interactivity. Like the original game, each participant chooses a side. Despite the fact that the players within the game are digital, the tactical feel of the game is familiar, as the rods on the side of the table still control the gameplay.

The game is fully customizable for any occasion and is equipped with a transparent OLED display and camera-tracking technology.

An interactive table soccer (digital table football) equipped with a 4K display. The special, in addition to the authentic playing experience and some gimmicks, such as gaming and playing field branding. The jerseys of the game figures can be customized by business card scan or smartphone and equipped with a logo. The accustomed playing fun is transported via the analog ball game and the analogue play over the installed rods.

