Czech travel photographer Petr Podroužek captured the absolutely stunning beauty of Diamond Beach, a gorgeous area in the South Coast of Iceland where giant blue-green icebergs of glacier ice break away and land upon the beach’s notable black sands. Podroužek explains more about this wondrous area.

The Diamond Beach is a strip of black sand belonging to the greater Breiðamerkursandur glacial plain, located by Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon on the South Coast of Iceland.