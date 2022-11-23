Googly-Eyed Electric Toothbrushes Play a Vibrating Cover of Daft Punk’s ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’

Three googly-eyed electric toothbrushes (including Bob Floss) from Device Orchestra performed a vibrating electronic cover of the catchy Daft Punk song “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”. Accompanying this dental trio was a 3D-printed rock and dumbbell, various weights, and a Vibra Tone abdominal belt.

Daft Punk’s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger played by three electric toothbrushes and an ab belt. One of the toothbrushes holds a 3d-printed dumbbell. Two dumbbells and a kettlebell stand in the background and watch the devices play the song.

The engineer behind the orchestra stated that he finally had the opportunity to perform a Daft Punk song and hopefully plans to do more in the future.

ou’ve asked me to make a video of a Daft Punk song for a long time and here it finally is! It was hard to pick the song as Daft Punk has made so many legendary songs. I guess we might new Daft Punk videos in the future!