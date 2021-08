Magician Vincent performed a remarkable sleight of hand using his own fingers during day 84 of his 100 day project to create new magic tricks in 2017. Vincent took the “detachable thumb” trick and applied it to his whole hand, agilely substituting one digit for another in a graceful routine.

In 2017 I challenged myself to create new magic daily, this is day 84 of my 100 day project

via Boing Boing