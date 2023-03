How to Write a Depeche Mode Song in 60 Seconds

Musician Desmond Doom, who reimagines popular rock songs in different styles, shared how to write a song using the distinctive style of Depeche Mode in just 60 seconds, and described the band’s style quite vividly.

Start with stanky electronic sounding drums. throw in a twangy cowboy guitar riff. Add some sultry lyrics that make people all fizzy. Make the chorus a bit funkier but have melancholic lyrics in it. Add some ambient piano or synth too.