Musician Sings Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’ as David Bowie

Musician Joshua Woo, who does a mean David Bowie impression, performed the sublime Depeche Mode song “Enjoy the Silence” in the distinctive style of the late performer, primarily during the Let’s Dance stage of his storied career, circa 1983.

Bowie Sings: ‘Enjoy The Silence’ by Depeche Mode

Here are more songs Woo does as Bowie.

via The Awesomer