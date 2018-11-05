Science Series Host Ponders How Best to Rob the Earth of Its Energy Through Various Sources of Light

In the fourth episode of the humorous Funny or Die faux Carl Sagan style documentary series Our Fascinating Planet, host Ted Rimmarniet (Demetri Martin) looks for ways to rob the Earth of energy through light. He provides some very funny origins of light, some wobbly science behind how light is made, a particularly odd history of the light bulb and the different varieties of light sources available for humans to gather up and use.

Today we are robbing the earth in smarter and more creative ways. Taking the light in energy it has stored for centuries and using it in the blink of an eye.