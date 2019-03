The Selaginella lepidophylla, which is also known as the false rose of Jericho or resurrection plant, has an amazing capacity for dehydration. This tumbleweed desert plant can survive almost complete desiccation, yet be readily revived with water over the course of several hours, as shown in an amazing timelapse of the process.

This amazing plant can survive several years of drought. It can even lose 95% of its water without being damaged and come back to life after exposure to moisture.