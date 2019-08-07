The Defining Characteristics of a Quentin Tarantino Film

The Take looks at the very distinct style of Quentin Tarantino films. There is no question that the director has a very distinct fondness for extreme violence and non-linear storylines in his films, but a closer examination helps to put a finer point on it.

This analysis, which includes interviews, explains Tarantino’s motivations, his love for on-screen violence (but disdain for it off-screen), his pride of professionalism, his favorite actors, his ability to connect all his films together, his use of other films as inspiration and his ongoing theme of revenge.