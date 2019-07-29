How Quentin Tarantino Seamlessly Blends the Work of Other Directors He Admires Into His Own Original Films

I steal from every single movie ever made. If my work has anything, it’s that I’m taking this from this and that from that and mixing them together. If people don’t like that, then tough titty, don’t go and see it, alright? I steal from everything. Great artists steal; they don’t do homages. – Quentin Tarantino, Empire Magazine

Nat Lee of Insider explores the films of Quentin Tarantino from the viewpoint of the director’s oft-quoted statement that he steals from other directors. Using juxtapositional techniques, Lee shows how Tarantino seamlessly blends the work of other directors and cinematic genres, particularly those he admires, into his own, original films. While some of these references are overt, Tarantino’s talent for visual storytelling makes it all appear original.