Curious Deer Comes Out of the Woods to Listen to a Gorgeous Live Harp Cover of ‘The Sounds of Silence’

While musician Naomi SV was recording a music video, a curious deer came out of the woods to listen to her gorgeous harp cover of the iconic Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sounds of Silence”. The cautious cervine had no fear of the musician, yet jumped at the first sound. Naomi, in turn, became visibly startled when the deer hurriedly scurried back into the woods.

A deer turned my harp session turned into a Disney movie.

Here’s the final version of the video without any deer appearances.

I’ve run out of photogenic corners in my apartment. No deer here, sadly.

via Miss Cellania