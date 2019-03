Stock footage company Temponaut Time-Lapse has created a fascinating, but somewhat stomach-churning series of compressed films that show various fruits, vegetables and random items of food as they decompose over a great many days. Included in this series are a Halloween pumpkin, a ripe bunch of tomatoes a bright yellow lemon, a sliced carrot a cantaloupe melon, a fully dressed hot dog and a sweet strawberry cake, just to name a few.

See things like you have never seen them before!

via The Kid Should See This