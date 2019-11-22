Mister Rogers Fan Performs a Death Metal Cover of the Iconic Theme Song ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’

With the release of the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, musician Clint Robinson of Barely Mob Studios performed a rather memorable death metal cover of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, the iconic opening theme song to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Robinson donned a red sweater and sneakers, while modern versions of King Friday, XII and Daniel Striped Tiger joined in. Robinson stated that he’s not only a big fan of Mister Rogers, he also truly appreciates the talent of show pianist Johnny Costa.

This is definitely a metal cover I didn’t see coming, but I was so psyched when I saw the trailer for “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks. I’ve always had great admiration for Mr. Rogers and the musicianship of Johnny Costa behind the piano.

