Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Mister Rogers Fan Performs a Death Metal Cover of the Iconic Theme Song ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’

by on

With the release of the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, musician Clint Robinson of Barely Mob Studios performed a rather memorable death metal cover of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, the iconic opening theme song to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Robinson donned a red sweater and sneakers, while modern versions of King Friday, XII and Daniel Striped Tiger joined in. Robinson stated that he’s not only a big fan of Mister Rogers, he also truly appreciates the talent of show pianist Johnny Costa.

This is definitely a metal cover I didn’t see coming, but I was so psyched when I saw the trailer for “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks. I’ve always had great admiration for Mr. Rogers and the musicianship of Johnny Costa behind the piano.

via The Awesomer

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved