Dealt, An Award Winning Documentary About Blind Master Card Magician Richard Turner

The award-winning documentary Dealt, which was directed by Luke Korem, tells the story of expert card mechanic and magician Richard Turner, an amazing man who performs sleight of hand tricks on stage despite the fact that he began going losing his sight after a bout with scarlet fever when he was young. Througout the film, Turner recounts his troubled youth, his need to test boundaries, the confidence he gained in doing so and his ability to overcome any challenge put before him.

Winner of the SXSW Audience Award for Documentary Feature, Dealt is the inspiring story of sixty-two year old Richard Turner who is renowned as one of the world’s greatest card magicians, yet he is completely blind. In this documentary, Richard traces his journey from his troubled childhood, when he began losing his vision, to present day as he relentlessly pursues perfection while struggling with the reality that his biggest weakness might also be his greatest strength.

The film will be shown in select theaters beginning Oct 20, 2017

By the way, watch for Richard Turner's documentary bio, "Dealt," coming out October 20th. https://t.co/XgwpC8qdgY — Teller (@MrTeller) September 18, 2017

In July 2017, Turner appeared on the Penn and Teller show Fool Us, astonishing the hosts with his skill.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips