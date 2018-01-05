Laughing Squid

David Letterman Returns to TV in the Six Episode Netflix Series ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

David Letterman, legendary comedian and former host Late Night With David Letterman, decided that he had enough of retirement and is returning to television with a monthly, six episode interview series on Netflix entitled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The first guest of the series will be President Barack Obama, who will be making his first post-presidency television interview appearance. Subsequent guests included George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. The series begins on January 12, 2018.

David Letterman is out of retirement and returning to television with a six-episode, 60-minute Netflix series — My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The first episode will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2018 with each subsequent episode streaming monthly from February to June.

