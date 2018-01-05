David Letterman Returns to TV in the Six Episode Netflix Series ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Inbox: President Barack Obama will be Letterman’s first guest on his new Netflix talk show January 12. Obama’s first television talk show appearance since leaving office. (Netflix handout photo) pic.twitter.com/TyE38LxReU

David Letterman is out of retirement and returning to television with a six-episode, 60-minute Netflix series — My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The first episode will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2018 with each subsequent episode streaming monthly from February to June.

