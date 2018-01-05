David Letterman Returns to TV in the Six Episode Netflix Series ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

David Letterman, legendary comedian and former host Late Night With David Letterman, decided that he had enough of retirement and is returning to television with a monthly, six episode interview series on Netflix entitled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The first guest of the series will be President Barack Obama, who will be making his first post-presidency television interview appearance. Subsequent guests included George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. The series begins on January 12, 2018.
Inbox: President Barack Obama will be Letterman’s first guest on his new Netflix talk show January 12. Obama’s first television talk show appearance since leaving office. (Netflix handout photo) pic.twitter.com/TyE38LxReU
