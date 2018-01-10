HBO Documents the Final Years of the Beloved, Brilliant Artist in ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’

On January 10, 2016, the world learned that David Bowie, the beloved, incredibly talented, musical genius had passed away due to the devastating effects from cancer. In the two years since, director Francis Whately has compiled archival footage, recordings and interviews last five years of Bowie’s life and put it into a documentary aptly entitled David Bowie:The Last Five Years, which is currently available for viewing on HBO.
In the last years of his life, David Bowie ended nearly a decade of silence to engage in an extraordinary burst of activity, producing two groundbreaking albums and a musical. David Bowie: The Last Five Years explores this unexpected end to a remarkable career.
DAVID BOWIE: JANUARY 8TH 1947 – JANUARY 10TH 2016#BowieForever pic.twitter.com/WS1IpZrgpZ
— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 10, 2018