David Attenborough Investigates the Existence of Bigfoot at the Natural History Museum in London

In a ponderous clip from the PBS Nature series Museum Alive with David Attenborough, the inimitable host toured the Natural History Museum in London, explaining that Bigfoot most likely did exist at one time, but not in the modern era. In determining this, he examined a tooth and the jaw of what is thought to be from the Gigantopithecus genus of ape that lived in Asia during the Pleistocene era and is now extinct.

Sir David Attenborough explores the research surrounding the existence of Bigfoot.