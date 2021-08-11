Dave Grohl Invites Teenage Fan Onstage in Kansas to Play Guitar on the Foo Fighters Song ‘Monkey Wrench’

During the August 5, 2021 Foo Fighters show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, frontman Dave Grohl called a teenage fan named Lauren up to the stage and asked her very nicely if she played guitar. When she responded in the affirmative, Grohl then handed over his gorgeous Gretsch White Falcon hollow-body guitar and invited her to play the song “Monkey Wrench” with the band. Lauren certainly held her own in spades, with just a little choreographic instruction by Grohl himself.

Dave let a fan come up on stage and play with them for the first time in two years from the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS on August 5, 2021.

This appears to be the day after the band trolled the Westboro Baptist Church with disco and love while in town for a series of shows.

The Foo Fighters are known for inviting guests to the stage at shows, including an Austin, Texas guitarist dressed in full KISS makeup who also played “Monkey Wrench” with the band in 2018.