The Legendary Lightsaber Duel Between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi Reimagined in a Modern Context

Christopher Clements of FXitinPost has created Scene 38 ReImagined, where Clements brilliantly recreates the legendary lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi as a far more elaborate scene that runs for twice as long as it appeared in Star Wars IV: A New Hope. This one-off work of art puts this iconic battle in a modern context by using earlier story information from later Star Wars films.

“Scene 38 ReImagined” is about the final confrontation between Ben Kenobi & Darth Vader in “A New Hope” nearly 20 years after the events of “Revenge Of The Sith.” This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope.

This has been a true passion project for Clements, who kept fans apprised of his progress with Scene 38 with trailers.

“Scene 38 has been a passion project for almost two and a half years now. I’ve put every spare moment—and then some—into the project. I am thankful to have brought in some amazing help on a few major shots along the way. The rest of the project was created in my apartment on a single workstation.

Here’s the original battle scene from the film .

via Nerdist