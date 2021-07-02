Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray Promote ‘Ghostbusters’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ With Johnny Carson in 1984

While promoting their new film Ghostbusters, actors Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984. Aykroyd came out first. He was very nervous about meeting the iconic host, but also very hopeful about the upcoming film.

It’s got lots of laughs lots of special effects and it’s a family picture. We’re very very excited it’s going to be a good one.

Aykroyd then veered off course into a discussion about his grandfather and the paranormal, just before Bill Murray came onstage. Murry quite comfortably introduced himself to the host and made fun of Aykroyd a little bit.

Dan’s a wreck. This is uh this is very serious. We’d be working and he’d be talking about these things and bring out pictures of his great grandfather and all this kind of stuff.

Eventually, the pair got around to promoting the film. They had no idea just how popular the film would become for generations to come.

via Boing Boing