Roaming Dalek Warns All Humans to Stay Indoors

All humans must keep indoors.
All humans will self isolate.
By order of the daleks.
April 3, 2020
A Dalek from Doctor Who was set loose upon the streets to warn all humans to remain indoors. The alien adversary was supposedly an official representative of the fictional Sandford Police Service from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.
It turns out that the folks at Police Car Action Vehicles in East Lancashire, England were behind this amusing but spot-on prank designed for the greater good.
Surviving quarantine with #coffee and @Sandford_Police mug. Everything we are being asked and told to do is for the greater good
March 30, 2020
