Roaming Dalek Warns All Humans to Stay Indoors

By order of the daleks.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tFKyQ0sDnj — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) April 3, 2020

A Dalek from Doctor Who was set loose upon the streets to warn all humans to remain indoors. The alien adversary was supposedly an official representative of the fictional Sandford Police Service from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

It turns out that the folks at Police Car Action Vehicles in East Lancashire, England were behind this amusing but spot-on prank designed for the greater good.

