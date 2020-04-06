Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Roaming Dalek Warns All Humans to Stay Indoors

by on

A Dalek from Doctor Who was set loose upon the streets to warn all humans to remain indoors. The alien adversary was supposedly an official representative of the fictional Sandford Police Service from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

All humans must keep indoors.
All humans will self isolate.
By order of the daleks.

It turns out that the folks at Police Car Action Vehicles in East Lancashire, England were behind this amusing but spot-on prank designed for the greater good.

via Nag on the Lake


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved