A Ten Song Compilation of Daft Punk Songs Performed on Stylophone in Honor of the Band’s Sudden Breakup

Upon learning of the unexpected breakup of Daft Punk on February 21, 2021, Polish musician MaroMaro (previously) took to his Stylophone and performed an electronic tribute to the band with a compilation of ten of their most well-known and beloved songs.

So… As soon as the news of Daft Punk breaking up struck me on Monday I started figuring out how to make a proper tribute. I was planning on a very different video this time, but it just had to be done. That’s all I can say, the rest is covered within this video.

Here’s Daft Punk’s incredibly creative farewell video “Epilogue”

