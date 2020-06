Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Moonpie Starbox is an adorable little dachshund who is also a very talented percussionist who strikes a rhythmic beat with her happily swinging tail against the trash can.

Moonpie makes drum beat sound with her tail hitting the trashcan.

She’s also very happy using her front paws on a more traditional drum.

Moonpie has also been known to sing in harmony with her friends.

Most of all, however, is this vocal little doxie’s commentary, told with a terrific sense of humor