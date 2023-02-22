How to Hand Cut Spirals Out of a Glass Bottle

Science vlogger Big WR, who previously made his bicycle hands-free with skateboard wheels, showed how to hand cut cool spirals out of a glass bottle. He first carefully measured the shape of the spirals and very carefully cut them out so that the extruding spiral would separate easily from the bottle. He then put each piece under light for further effect.

You’ll learn the patience, skill, and creativity that hand-cut glass techniques require. In addition, we will also see how this amazing spiral design presents a special visual effect when illuminated.