A Hands-Free Bicycle That Uses Skateboard Wheels to Keep It Upright

Science vlogger Big WR cleverly turned his standard bicycle into a hands-free version by removing the front wheel and handlebars and then attaching skateboard wheels to keep the new velocipede upright.

This is a bicycle that can be ridden without hands. It is transformed from a skateboard wheel. It is very cool to ride. I hope you like it!

