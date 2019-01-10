Brilliant Cut Paper Portraits of Popular Characters

View this post on Instagram

"And if you don't believe the sun will rise, stand alone and greet the coming night in the last remaining light." – #chriscornell . . . #audioslave #soundgarden #ripchriscornell #paperart #illustration #art #paper #cutout #papercut #papercutportraits #designspiration #graphicdesign #papertoleportraits #artshub #thingwithpaper #madethepapers #madethepaper #sabawph