Brilliant Cut Paper Portraits of Popular Characters

Thank you and farewell, @therealstanlee. Portrait inspired by his Big Hero 6 cameo.
Philippine artist John Ed De Vera creates brilliant portraits using a 3 dimensional cut paper stacking technique. Amongst his subjects are such popular figures as Stan Lee, Chris Cornell, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Spider-verse Spider-Man, Black Panther and Daenerys Targaryen, just to name few. De Vera is very driven to keep perfecting the art he loves so much.
John Ed De Vera is a multidisciplinary designer, with a penchant for lettering, paper-cutting, and experimenting with different and new media. His philosophy of creativity has so far led to finding new ways to push and innovate his craft, unafraid of learning new things and twisting them in his very own creative way.
"And if you don't believe the sun will rise, stand alone and greet the coming night in the last remaining light." – Chris Cornell
via Colossal