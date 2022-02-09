A Cleverly Designed Custom Aquarium That Allows Cats to Safely Watch and Interact With Fish

Melissa Krieger of Cincinnati, Ohio commissioned Aquatics and Exotics to design a custom aquarium for her fish that lets Jasper the Catfish and her other cat Willow safely interact with them.

Jasper loves to go into our tank built by Aquatics & Exotics Cinti, Ohio

The aquarium is set up high on a shelf with different levels for optimal kitty perching. It also has a transparent viewing box that sits in the middle of the tank and keeps a curious feline head dry and keeps the fish safe from prying paws.

via My Modern Met